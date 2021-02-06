Day At The Track

Zacon Gio wins at Firenze

12:16 PM 06 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Zacon Gio, harness racing
Zacon Gio
Gaet photo

The former Yonkers International winner Zacon Gio (6m Ruty Grif-May Glade Font SAS-Yankee Glide) scored in the Premio Point Vecchio (purse 40,040€, 2020 meters autostart) held at Forenze Visano.

Race time was 1.13.5kr for the Roberto Veccione reined winner. Holger Ehlert trains this one that defeated Ulisse Effe (8m Gruccione Jet-Legende dei Bessi-Supergill) with Antonio DiNardo at the lines. Vesna (7f Lebeccio Grif-Immagine Lunare-Toss Out) took third for reinsman Rene Legati.

Zacon Gio was away mid-pack this day and then moved to the lead at the halfway mark. He then held gamely for the victory by a diminishing length.

Zacon Gio

 

To watch the race replay, click this link. http://webtv.awsteleippica.com/index.php/mobile/video/81873/

 


Gaet, Firenze Visano files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Beissinger Memorial Medley underway
06-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Aldrich just one win away from 8,000
06-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Long shot upsets in Meadows Open
06-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Msamrcasweethart A takes feature pace
06-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Pocono cancels opening day card
06-Feb-2021 08:02 AM NZDT
Lower takeout, higher minimums benefit players
06-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Top trotters, pacers clash at Cal Expo
06-Feb-2021 06:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News