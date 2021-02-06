Zacon Gio wins at Firenze

The former Yonkers International winner Zacon Gio (6m Ruty Grif- May Glade Font SAS-Yankee Glide) scored in the Premio Point Vecchio (purse 40,040€, 2020 meters autostart) held at Forenze Visano.

Race time was 1.13.5kr for the Roberto Veccione reined winner. Holger Ehlert trains this one that defeated Ulisse Effe (8m Gruccione Jet -Legende dei Bessi-Supergill) with Antonio DiNardo at the lines. Vesna (7f Lebeccio Grif- Immagine Lunare-Toss Out) took third for reinsman Rene Legati.

Zacon Gio was away mid-pack this day and then moved to the lead at the halfway mark. He then held gamely for the victory by a diminishing length.

Zacon Gio

To watch the race replay, click this link. http://webtv.awsteleippica.com/index.php/mobile/video/81873/



Gaet, Firenze Visano files/photos