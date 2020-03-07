Zacon Gio wins in Italy

Zacon Gio (5m Ruty Gri f-May Glide Font SM-Yankee Glide) returned to competitive action today at Napoli to win the PR fon Telethons Invitational (purse 12, 100€, 2060 meters distance handicap), He scored from a 40 meter handicap timed in 1.11.6kr with Roberto Vecchione aboard for trainer Holger Ehlert.

Vedette del Ronco (6f Julius del Ronco -Bum Bum Fortuna) rallied nicely to be less than two lengths back second. Virtuoso Luis (6m Self Possessed -Mandralogo PL) took third. Zacon Gio, the 2019 Yonkers International winner, who also bested Face Time Bourbon in Italy, made his return off several impressive public training appearances with his trainer aboard,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7LQge0SDrM&feature=emb_logo

Zacon Gio

Zacon Gio’s pedigree is shown below.

