Day At The Track

Zacon Gio wins in Italy

08:56 AM 07 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Zacon Gio, harness racing
Zacon Gio and driver Roberto Vecchione winning the Yonkers International Trot
Mike Lizzi photo

Zacon Gio (5m Ruty Grif-May Glide Font SM-Yankee Glide) returned to competitive action today at Napoli to win the PR fon Telethons Invitational (purse 12, 100€, 2060 meters distance handicap), He scored from a 40 meter handicap timed in 1.11.6kr with Roberto Vecchione aboard for trainer Holger Ehlert. 

Vedette del Ronco (6f Julius del Ronco-Bum Bum Fortuna) rallied nicely to be less than two lengths back second. Virtuoso Luis (6m Self Possessed-Mandralogo PL) took third. Zacon Gio, the 2019 Yonkers International winner, who also bested Face Time Bourbon in Italy, made his return off several impressive public training appearances with his trainer aboard,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7LQge0SDrM&feature=emb_logo

Zacon Gio

Zacon Gio’s pedigree is shown below.

Gaet, Ippodromo di Agnano files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Down Under Harder trainee takes Preferred
07-Mar-2020 17:03 PM NZDT
Rock N Teen takes lifetime mark
07-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Freehold feature to Bronskiemackenzie A
07-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Hoosier Park prepping for 2020 season
07-Mar-2020 10:03 AM NZDT
Major players in Cal Expo feature
07-Mar-2020 09:03 AM NZDT
Bruce Aldrich, Jr. nails five winners
07-Mar-2020 06:03 AM NZDT
NAHHA take action in Michigan
07-Mar-2020 05:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News