Zacon Gio wins 71st GP Lotteria

Zacon Gio and driver Roberto Vecchione (in prior win) was one of three elim division winners.

After winning his batteria (elimination division), Zacon Gio (5m Ruty Grif- May Glade Font SM) took the GP Lotteria 71 st edition in Italy.

The Finale (purse 600,000€, 1600 meters autostart) this day, clocked in 1.10.5kr (equals Timone EKs 2017 mark) with Roberto Vecchine up for trainer Holger Ehlert. He started from post one after his 1.10.6kr score in the third elimination.

A length back second in the finale was Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon) handled by Bjorn Goop, the first elim winner in 1.11.8kr. Third was Vivid Wise As (6m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip) for Alessandro Gocciadoro, ahead of fourth finishing Billie de Montfort (9f Jasmin de Flore-Quismy de Montfort) with Gabriele Gelormini at the lines.

Race replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRKC7pTM28I

Zacon Gio had won the Yonkers International a year ago and accomplished trainer Ehlert, who just recently recovered from heart surgery. A great story this is.

This classic race has been won three times by Tornese, Une de Mail, Varenne and Birbone and

trainer/driver Vivaldi Baldi is a five time winner of the Lotteria.

In the first elimination division Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon) recovered from a miscue to score in 1.11.8kr for reinsman Bjorn Goop, trainer Sebastien Guarato and Scuderia Bivans.

He finished a length up on Vitruvio (6m Adrian Chip -Tigre OM) handled by Alessandro Gocciadoro and third finishing Zefiro Gual (5m Algiers Hall -Delmatica Gual) with Antonio Greppi up. Face Time raced with shoes on.

Face Time Bourbon

The second elim saw Vernissage Grif (6m Varenne -Dalia Grif) score in 1.11.7kr for reinsman Gocciadoro. He defeated Frisbee d’Am (5m The Best Madrik -Des Rondes) and driver Anthony Barrier by four lengths with veteran Arazi Boko (13g Varenne-Laura Kemp) another length back third for Santo Mollo.

Batteria three went to 1.10.6kr clocked Zacon Gio (5m Ruty Grif- May Glade Font SM) and pilot Roberto Vecchione. This Holger Ehlert trainee narrowly bested Billie de Montfort (9f Jasmin de Flore -Quismyh de Montfort) reined by Gabriele Gelormini for trainer Guarato. Five lengths back third was Vivid Wise As (6m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip) with Gocciadoro his trainer/driver.

Each elim was raced over 1600 meter autostart for30,800€ purses.

Gaet. Ippodromo Agnano files