Zacon Gio sets world record in Italy

Here are the three elimination fields for the Italian Trotting Derby

A very happy crowd in the winner's circle for Zacon Gio

Zacon Gio (4m Ruty Grif -My Glade Font SM) took Sunday’s PR Gran Premio Nello Bellei at Montecatini’s half mile track in Italy,

Clocked in 1.11.4kr over the 2040 meter autostart course, the time was a reported world record for the distance on a half mile track.

Total purse was 40,000€. The winner gained the front in the first lap and pulled away to an easy score with Roberto Vecchione at the controls.

Holger Ehlert trains with winner for Scuderia Bivans Srl. Zirkussss (4m Varenne -Giuliass-Toss Out), the early pacesetter, held second and Zaccaria Bar (4m Ready Cash -Finlanda-Lindy Lane) was third.

Zacon Gio pedigree is shown in the photographs.

The draw occurred for the August 31 eliminations of the Italian Trotting Derby to be raced at Roma Capannelle. See photo. The Finale will be September 22 at Napoli.