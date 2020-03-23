Day At The Track

Zanzibar Effe, Makethemark win in Sweden

05:59 AM 23 Mar 2020 NZDT
Zanzibar Effe, harness racing
Zanzibar Effe
Halmstad Racetrack Photo

March 18, 2020 - Zanzibar Effe (5f Donato Hanover-Ema Sec) took the Jagersro Executive Caviars race for mares (purse 11,343Sek, 1640 meters autostart) clocked in 1.12.7kr.

Off at 4.37/1 from post 10, this Jerry Riordan trainee was teamed with Stefan Persson for the victory.

Riordan co-owns Zanzibar with AB Trotcore.

5.17/1 Gor lobal Wireless (5f Donao Hanover-Sail On By) took second for pilot Johan Untersteiner and 19.6/1 Majors Carona (5f SJs Caviar-Keep Out) was third for Conny Gustafsson.

At Solvalla was the Kentucky Fibbers (purse 206,000Sek, 2140 meters autostart).

The 1.6/1 favorite Makethemark (7m Maharajah-Global Naughty-Conway Hall) scored timed in 1.13.4kr for Ulf Ohlsson and trainer Salmela Petri.

Ragazzo da Sopra (7g From Above-Larome-Comets Pride) at 6.3/1 was second for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop.

121/1 Cupido Sisu (8g Judge Joe-Dream Hanover-Pine Chip) was third for Tomi Haspin.

Former Hambletonian winner Perfect Spirit was fourth.

Makethemark

Racing in Sweden will occur this weekend at Bergsaker and Farjestad as most of the world’s racetracks are closed.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

