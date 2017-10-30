€110,000 finales at Treviso

October 29, 2017 - Today’s top trotting in Italy (Treviso 1014 meter oval) were the filly and colt divisions of the Gran Premio Anact Finale, each raced over 1609 meters autostart, each harness racing Gr.I events with purses of €110,000.

The filly division went to 1.14.1kr timed Zarina Roc (2f Filipp Roc -Grassy Roc) with V.P. Dell-Annunziata aboard. This one now sports four wins and two seconds in six outings. Roca Ernesto was the breeder. Zanzara FAS (2f Ganymede -Favorite Lindy) was second for Mario Minopoli Jr. and Zuffle Wise As (2f Chapter Seven -Winky’s Truffle) was third for driver Enrico Bellei. Note the dams – Favorite Lindy is a daughter of Muscles Yankee -Wonders Image- Balanced Image ; Winky’s Truffle is a Chocolatier mare from Winky’s Trophy, she by Super Bowl from legendary Winky’s Gill.

The colt division went to 1.14.5kr timed Zelante EK (2m Saxo de Vandel -Freedom EK) driven by Roberto Vecchione for trainer Holger Ehlert. This colt now has won four times in five starts and he was bred by Edy Graziano. Zefir Gar (2m Varenne -Georgette Gar) was second for Minopoli Jr., ahead of Zarenne FAS (2m Varenne -Miss Muscle FAS).

Thomas H. Hicks