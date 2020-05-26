Kincsem Park racing returns

May 23, 2020 - Trotting action returned on May 23 (Saturday) at Kincsem Park with a competitive 12 race harness racing program.

The featured Lajos Matucza Memorial (600,000Huf purse, 1960 meters distance handicap) went to the 1.1/1 odds favorite Zeal di Girifalco (5m Igor Font -Inviata d’Italia- Varenne ) clocked in 1.17.2kr for his pilot amd trainer Veljko Mazsity.

This was his 17th career win in 20 starts and his first in 2020 following an eight for 10 slate last year.

He overcame a 20-meter handicap as he rallied to victory over another 20 meter handicapped performer, Milady Amok (7f Scarlet Knight ) with Csaba Lakatos up.

Third to the line was Unika Vik (7f Cantab Hall ) for Goran Zolnaji.

Zeal di Girifalco

Earlier in the program were two events for three-year olds each raced over 1800 meters autostart and each for a 400,000Huf purse.

The first went to 3/2 favorite Bolide Lakamy (3m Conway Hall -Nina di Jesolo- Supergill ) with trainer Veljko Mazsity at the lines, his first 2020 victory in two outings.

Race time was 1.19.9kr with the Berill Lady (3f Maximus Lindy ) and Bombay (3m Vanito ) next home.

The second division saw 5.9/1 Borutica (3f Illetmeny -Night Lady- Tony Oaks ) score for Hico and trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal clocked in 1.20.9kr.

This was her first career victory and results from a fine pedigree.

Bonaparte Boss (3g Napoleon ) and Beautiful Yankee BD (3f Yankee Mustang ) trailed the winner.

The schedule has been released for major races in June and July. June 13 will be the date for the Janos Brody Memorial and Laszlo Ferge Memorial, both usually high class races.

Thomas H. Hicks