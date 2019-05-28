Day At The Track

Zeal di Girifalco wins Sprinter Kupa

05:54 AM 28 May 2019 NZST
Zeal di Girifalco,Harness racing
Zeal di Girifalco
Kincsem Park photo
Saturday’s Kincsem Park featured Hippodrom ES Lovarda Sprinter Kupa (purse 2,000,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) saw 4.9/1 Zeal di Girifalco (4m Igor Font-Inviata d’Italia-Varenne) score from post 11, timed in 1.14.5kr.
 
Veljko Mazsity trains and drove the winner to his fourth harness racing win straight in 2019 and he is now eight wins in 10 starts in 2018-19 combined, with this rallying victory.
 
18/1 Urus Caf (6g Cantab Hall- Fantastic Star-Lemon Dra) closed for second driven by Paolo Scamardella for SLO based trainer Zuorko Osterc. Third went to 1.4/1 favorite and pacesetter Aileron (7g Scarlet Knight-Quacelle) handled by Imre
Fazekas. 16/1 Tars Stars (8m Persugill-Ten Stars Vita-Ata Star L) was fourth for Janko Sagaj.

The previous Sprinter Kupa winners are shown below. The fastest winner remains 1.13.6kr set by Romi Mms in 2015.

This fine Turbo Sund mare has gone forward to race well in France since back to back wins in this event.

On the undercard was the Hitelezo DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) that saw 14.9/1 Henrik Ibsen AT (6m Worship-Her Own Child-Impossant Sund) score timed in 1.15.4kr for pilot Csaba Lakatos.


Henrik Ibsen AT

Unique Vil (6m Conway Hall-Deborah Bi-Park Avenue Joe) was second teamed with Roland Balogh and Peterka I (5f Gerd November-Petrana Lobell-Scurry Lobell) was third handled by Mitja Slavic.

Early in the card the Allyhills Hico DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) went to 3.9/1 stakes candidate Aronville (3g Calypso Capar-Saraville-What A Man) that scored in 1.20.1kr.


Aronville

Gyorgy Horvath teamed this Imre Fazekas trainee to his second win in six 2019 appearances. Destro Ferm (4m Napoleon) and Adama Fling (3m Maximus Lindy) followed the winner.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

