Zeal di Girifalco wins Sprinter Kupa

The previous Sprinter Kupa winners are shown below. The fastest winner remains 1.13.6kr set by Romi Mms in 2015.
This fine Turbo Sund mare has gone forward to race well in France since back to back wins in this event.
On the undercard was the Hitelezo DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) that saw 14.9/1 Henrik Ibsen AT (6m Worship-Her Own Child-Impossant Sund) score timed in 1.15.4kr for pilot Csaba Lakatos.
Henrik Ibsen AT
Unique Vil (6m Conway Hall-Deborah Bi-Park Avenue Joe) was second teamed with Roland Balogh and Peterka I (5f Gerd November-Petrana Lobell-Scurry Lobell) was third handled by Mitja Slavic.
Early in the card the Allyhills Hico DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) went to 3.9/1 stakes candidate Aronville (3g Calypso Capar-Saraville-What A Man) that scored in 1.20.1kr.
Aronville
Gyorgy Horvath teamed this Imre Fazekas trainee to his second win in six 2019 appearances. Destro Ferm (4m Napoleon) and Adama Fling (3m Maximus Lindy) followed the winner.
Thomas H. Hicks