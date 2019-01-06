Zenit Brick wins V75 Gold Zoogins Lopp

January 5, 2019 - Saturday’s V75 card at Bergsaker included the featured harness racing Gold Division Zoogins Lopp for 200,000SEK to the winner of this 2140 meters autostart event.
The 2.7/1 second choice Zenit Brick (8g Make It Happen-Exi Svard-Super Arnie) prevailed timed in 1.13.4kr with Orjan Kihlstrom driving for trainer Timo Nurmos.
Zenit recorded his 21st career win in 70 starts now for 4,549,396SEK earned.
29.6/1 outsider Digital Ink (10g Super Photo Kosmos-Laverda des Pres-Filou du Bogeuil) was second for driver Nicklas Westerholm and trainer Robert Bergh.
Another Bergh trainee Nimbus CD (9g Mythical Indy-Kiss Of Life-Tenor du Baune) took third money with Bergh aboard at 9.8/1 odds.
The 3/2 wagering favorite Lionel (9m Look de Star-Aurora Sign-Smok’n Lantern) was fourth with his owner Goran Antonsen driving for trainer Daniel Reden.
17.8/1 Beau Mec was fourth for Ulf Ohlsson.
Thomas H. Hicks