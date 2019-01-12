Day At The Track

Rick Zeron and Atlanta disqualified

10:00 AM 12 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Rick Zeron
Rick Zeron

Mississauga, ON — On Jan. 9, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario issued harness racing trainer-driver Rick Zeron a fine of C$10,000 and suspension of 180 days. As a result, Standardbred Canada has disqualified Mr. Zeron as a finalist for the O’Brien Award of Horsemanship, as well as 3-year-old trotting filly Atlanta, trained and co-owned by Mr. Zeron.

Standardbred Canada’s O’Brien Award eligibility policy states:

“An O’Brien Award will not be presented to any individual or entity who has served, or is currently serving a penalty for a continued period of 180 days or more during a calendar year. If the penalty continues through any part of the following calendar year, said individual is also ineligible for an O’Brien Award in the second year of the penalty.

Outstanding appeals and/or stays do not alter the conditions of eligibility for O’Brien Award consideration.”

“This is a very unfortunate situation for all those involved, that clearly no one is happy about,” said Dan Gall, President and CEO of Standardbred Canada.

Guy Gagnon, the other finalist in the Horsemanship category, has been acclaimed as the winner, and Illusioneesta, the other finalist in the 3-year-old trotting filly category will be honored as the O’Brien winner on Saturday (Feb. 2) at the O’Brien Awards Gala.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Ten secrets of Yonkers Raceway
12-Jan-2019 12:01 PM NZDT
2019 Stallion Breeding Auction
12-Jan-2019 09:01 AM NZDT
Harness Racing Hall of Fame Inductees
12-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
What The Hill’s book full and closed
12-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
Ohio Fair managers induct hall of fame class
11-Jan-2019 22:01 PM NZDT
Verlin Yoder and Gilcrest Farms
11-Jan-2019 19:01 PM NZDT
2019 living horse Hall Of Fame
11-Jan-2019 10:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News