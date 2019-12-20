Zinny Mach hits form in North America

New Zealand export Zinny Mach might be still getting over jet-lag but that hasn’t stopped the Kiwi having an almost immediate impact on the North American harness racing scene notching up a flurry of impressive wins at Plainridge Raceway recently.

The now 4yr old Mach Three gelding started his racing career for the Mitchell Kerr stable in Canterbury, New Zealand but proved best placed when racing in the deep South with multiple wins at Winton Racecourse while also running a meritorious third in the time honored Kindergarten Stakes at Group 3 level behind the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen trained War Dan Delight and Another Masterpiece.

Zinny Mach’s form on the racetrack highlights the impact his dam Zingara has had with the good race mare now excelling in the broodmare paddock. A five time race winner (including being the winner of a Nevele R Fillies Series heat) Zingara comes from the famed Black Watch maternal lines and can boast to being a half sister to the mother of Lauraella, The Muskeg Express and the more recent free-wheeling pacer Kruizr.

Zinny Mach seen below winning at Plainridge Raceway on the 18th and 25th of November

Zinny Mach is a 1/2 brother to prolific Australian winner Laredo Tarpedo, whom also made his debut in North America just last weekend with a very good second at The Meadowlands.

Zinny Mach is a 1/2 brother to the Kristin Barclay and Paul Ellis trained Freddiesam who has yet to claim a win from seven race-day starts after running into the likes of Sires Stakes Final performer in Aqua Sancta.

Zinny Mach when sold as a yearling in 2017 for $50,000

A 1/2 sister to Zinny Mach is being offered at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale by Breckon Farms. Selling as Lot 72, Constance Claire, click here for pedigree, is a filly by Art Major .

This is the first time Zingara has been covered by Art Major , with the wider family performing well when matched to the champion sire.