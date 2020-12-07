Zitti Tutti wins the Lucky Luke

Zitti Tutti (5f Napoleon -Isola d’Arno-Coktail Jety) took Saturday’s Kincsem Park featured Lucky Luke DIJ (purse 700,000Huf, 2560 meters distance handicap) timed in 1.21.1kr.

Trainer Veljko Mazsity teamed this 1.4/1 harness racing favorite to his eighth 2020 win in 11 starts. 2.4/1 Zona (5f Offenbach Bigi ) was a closing second for trainer Emil Csordas and 9/1 Zapato (5m Frullino Jet) overcame a 20-meter handicap to be third for Tibor Hajnal.

Last week (November 28) there were three top level trots on the Budapest card The Adai DJI (purse 700,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) went to 1.18.9kr timed Ujrazz! (7m Maximus Lindy ) for Lazslo Kolozsi, his first victory of the year. He was off at 1.4/1 odds and defeated 7.4/1 Urania RG (7f Racino ) and 7.4/1 Unika Vik (7f Cantab Hall ).



Alfa Boy

The Szabadkai DJI (purse 1,200,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) saw 1.4/1 Amy del Duomo (4f Daguet Rapide -Lily del Duomo-Muscles Yankee) score in 1.15.3kr for trainer/driver Vladimir Pribic. This was her second 2020 win in Hungary from three appearances. 1.9/1 Uno del Duomo (7m Ganymede ) was second for Goran Zolnaji ahead of 23/1 Alexander UR (6g Infinitif ) and reinsman Sandor Varga. Fourth was 15/1 Sirol Axe (9g Express Road ) for Milan Tasic.



Amy del Duomo

The featured Oszi Kiserleti (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) went to 1.17.8kr timed and 20-meter handicapped Alfa Boy (4m Racino -Chippychip GT-Defi d’Aunou). Csaba Lakatos teamed the 6.5/1 Alfa Boy to this third victory in nine 2020 starts. Adriana Asti (4f Frullino Jet -Carmen Diaz-Baltic Speed), last year’s winner of this race, was second at 1.7/1 odds, she too facing a 20-meter handicap. 3.6/1 odds and 40-meter handicapped Zseneroz (5f SJs Photo -Hitelezo-Witsends Speedy) was third for Andor Angyal. The speed record for this classic race is co-held at 1.16.8kr by Nana (4f Tony Oaks ) in 2011 with Imre Fazekas up, over 1980 meters, and Lester (14m Gridiron Lad ) over 2000 meters in 2010 for reinsman Joze Sagaj.



Ujrazz!

Kincsem Park files/photos