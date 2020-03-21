Zolta, Aurora win at Kincsem Park

March 17, 2020 - Saturday’s Jatozi DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) saw 10.7/1 Aurora (4f Frullino Jet -Lezer- Baltic Bet ) rally from far back after a second tier start to win this harness racing event timed in 1.19.6kr.

Gyorgy Horvath teamed this winner for trainer Imre Fazekas to her second career victory.

6.7/1 Agnella (4f Maximus Lindy -Diatomea PL- Friendly Face ) held second for Balazs Juhasz and 53.7/1 Zarkozz! (5f Racino -Gyorsuj!- Witsends Speedy ) took the third purse check.

Aurora

The featured race of the day was the Joker DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) and the 1.19.6kr clocked winner was 2.1/1 Zolta (5m Naglo -Gazza Jet- Supergill ) with trainer Veljko Maszity.

The 20 meter handicapped and 14.4/1 Kings Call (7g SJs Photo -Marina Emre- Adams Hall ) was second for Emese Vezer and 10.9/1 Lingot AT (5m Jasmin d’Odyssee ) took third for Balazs Juhasz.

Zolta

Kincsem Park subsequently announced that it will not host live racing until further notice.

This day was the 146th birthday of the birth of national icon Kincsem, and also the 133rd anniversary of her death.

Considered one of the best thoroughbred ever, Kincsem won 54 times in as many times over various distances and weights and died after having five winning performers.

Her statue is presented at entry to Kincsem Park.

Thomas H. Hicks