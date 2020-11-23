Day At The Track

Zolta wins Diamond River DIJ

03:18 PM 23 Nov 2020 NZDT
Zolta, Harness racing
Zolta
Kincsem Park photo

The Saturday Kincsem Park featured Diamond River DIJ (purse 700,000HUf, 1800 meters autostart) saw 1.7/1 Zolta (5m Naglo-Gazza Jet-Supergill) core for Veljko Mazsity clocked in 1.19.8kr, his fourth harness racing victory of 2020 in eight appearances.

Trancsen (8m Ata Star L-Eperjes-Witsends Speedy) was second for Istvan Papp with third going to Zapato (5m Frullino Jet-Diatemas PL-Friendly Face) and teamster Tibor Hajnal.

On the undercard was the Good Love River DIJ (purse 500,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and the 1.2/1 youngster Bolide Laksmy (3m Conway Hall-Nine di Jesolo-Supergill) scored in 1.18.9kr for Veljko Mazsity. This was the winner’s third 2020 victory in seven starts. Be Happy (3m Com Muscle-Keep Smiling-Valley Guardian) was next for Lajos Marton, and third was Antonia Schwin (4f Belami-Mellby Schwin-Supergill) with Sandor Varga aboard.


Bolide Laksmy

 

Thomas H. Hicks

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

