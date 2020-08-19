Zweig to features Hambo and Oaks winners

Vernon, NY - The 2020 version of the Dr. Harry M. Zweig Memorial , a Grand Circuit stake for 3-year-old trotting fillies and colts has drawn a single harness racing division of each (races 10 & 11) to be contested on Friday, August 21 at Vernon Downs.

In what is clearly a case of quality making up for what the 2020 Zweig does not possess in quantity the cream of this year's sophomore square-gaited crop are among the entrants. The first three across the finish line in this year's Hambletonian have been declared for the Zweig.

The $160,140 filly division features the extremely rare match-up of the Hambletonian winning Ramona Hill versus Oaks winner Sorella.

Both were nothing short of spectacular in their respective victories with Ramona Hill (PP 1 Andy McCarthy driving for trainer Tony Alagna) equalling her sire Muscle Hill's stakes record of 1:50.1 in her tour de force over male rivals.

Sorella (PP 3), to be driven for the first time on Friday by Dexter Dunn for trainer Nancy Takter, was a handy 1:51 winner in the ladies only division of the stake.

Just for good measure, the Queen of the New York Sires Stakes program and place finisher to Sorella in the Oaks, Hypnotic AM, is in the field as well. Fortune Starlet and Tricky Sister round out the quintet of trotting debutantes.

Ramona Hill races for the partnership of Brad Grant, local owners Crawford Farms Racing, Robert Leblanc and John Fodera and Steve Wienick as In The Gym Partners. Crawford Farms is also a partner in Sorella, sharing ownership with her breeder Elmer Fannin and his son Brent.

The $330,000 Zweig open main event counts the Hambo place and show finishers, a pair of colts by Ready Cash, among the nine entrants.

Trainer Nancy Takter sends out the talented Ready For Moni (PP 4 Matt Kakaley) who was a good Hambo second while Back Of The Neck (PP 1 Scott Zeron), one of four entered by trainer Ake Svanstedt, was a solid third.

John Fielding, Lindy Farms of Connecticut, Herb Liverman and Bud Hatfield own Ready For Moni while Howard & Judith Taylor share ownership on Back Of The Neck with Stefan Balazsi's Order By Stable.

Also on the card is a potential preview of the 2021 Zweig in the form of a pair of $51,300 New York Sires Stake for 2-year-old colt trotters and the usual accompaniment of Excelsior divisions.

Owners interested in details regarding attending the races may reach Racing Operations Manager Brett Risi at BRisi@tiogadowns.com.

by Nick Salvi, for Vernon Downs



