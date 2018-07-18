Field of 16 to go in Adios elims

WASHINGTON, PA, July 17, 2018 - Hempt winner Springsteen, North America Cup runner-up Done Well and Meadowlands Pace runner-up Dorsuduro Hanover lead a field of 16 into the 52nd edition of the $450,000 (est) Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids at The Meadows.

Eliminations are set for Saturday, July 21 first post 1:05 PM, while the final headlines a blockbuster Saturday, July 28 card that also features five other Grand Circuit stakes. The Adios Day program begins at noon.

The first four finishers in each elimination, plus the fifth-place finisher with higher career earnings, return for the final. Elimination winners will choose their post positions for the final - their selection order will be determined by draw - with all other post positions determined by random draw on Tuesday, July 24.

Springsteen, who hasn't had a pari-mutuel start since winning the $500,000 Hempt final on June 30, turned in a sharp July 11 qualifier, winning in 1:52 with a 26.1 final panel. Simon Allard is scheduled to drive the son of Rock N Roll Heaven-American Charm for trainer Rene Allard and owners Allard Racing Inc., Bruce Soulsby, Alan Weisenberg and Kapildeo Singh. He'll leave from the rail in the second elimination.

Done Well followed up his sharp performance in the North America Cup with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the Hempt. Trainer Brian Brown has given the son of Well Said-Dagnabit Hanover a breather since then. James Stambaugh, Wingfield Brothers LLC, Milton Leeman and Alan Keith campaign Done Well, who'll have the services of Tim Tetrick when he leaves from post 7 in the first elimination.

Dorsoduro Hanover had a monstrous Meadowlands Pace final, overcoming post 10 and closing in 26.4 - despite his 57-1 odds - and was beaten only 1-1/4 lengths by Courtly Choice. The Somebeachsomewhere-Deer Valley Miss gelding has drawn post 3 in the second elimination for trainer Ron Burke and owners Burke Racing Stable, Silva, Purnel & Libby, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Wingfield Five. Matt Kakaley is listed to drive.

Burke with four and Tony Alagna with three are the only trainers with multiple entrants. The eliminations will go as races 12 and 13. Here are the fields in post position order with trainers and tentative driving assignments:

Elimination 1, Race 12

1. Summer Travel Andrew Harris/David Miller

2. No Easy Day Burke/Kakaley

3. American History Alagna/Yannick Gingras

4. Shadow Cat John Butenschoen/Corey Callahan

5. Bambino Joe Greg Wright, Jr./Aaron Merriman

6. GD Western Joe Burke/Gingras

7. Done Well Brown/Tetrick

8. Wes Delight Mark Harder/Callahan

Elimination 2, Race 13

1. Springsteen Allard/Allard

2. Larry Karr Burke/Gingras

3. Dorsoduro Hanover Burke/Kakaley

4. Hitman Hill Chris Oakes/Brett Miller

5. Thinkbig Dreambig Jimmy Takter/Jordan Stratton

6. Odds On Lauderdale Alagna/Scott Zeron

7. Western Beachboy Christen Pantaleano/Jim Pantaleano

8. Babes Dig Me Alagna/Brett Miller