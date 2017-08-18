Fear The Dragon and Huntsville to clash

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 17, 2017 -- When Fear The Dragon and Huntsville dueled for nearly the entire back half of this year's Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids before Fear The Dragon edged away, it made for one of the most thrilling races in the 51 editions of the harness racing classic.

Now, these two stars will renew their rivalry in Friday's $140,828 Pennsylvania Sire Stakes at The Meadows -- and they've drawn into the same division, which goes as race 4. David Miller will drive Fear The Dragon from post 5 while Tim Tetrick guides Huntsville from post 6.

The card will have an Adios feel to it; six other participants in this year's Pace for the Orchids -- Blood Line, Boogie Shuffle, Eddard Hanover, Filibuster Hanover, RJP and Western Hill -- will compete in the PASS, while Adios alums Highalator, Independent One and Southwind Yukon have dropped into the PA Stallion Series stake that is Friday's co-feature. Thus, of the 14 colts who started in the Adios, 11 will race Friday at The Meadows.

The program gets underway at the special post time of 5 PM.

Race 4 pits the top-rated Standardbred in North America (Fear The Dragon) and the third-ranked Huntsville. Their bank accounts also have much in common, as Fear The Dragon now boasts lifetime earnings exceeding $1.22 million for trainer Brian Brown and owner Emerald Highlands Farm while Huntsville has amassed a bankroll of more than $1.57 million for trainer Ray Schnittker and owners Ted Gewertz, Steven Arnold, Crawford Farms Racing and Schnittker.

Fear The Dragon retained his top ranking despite a tough loss in the Carl Milstein at Northfield Park when his stablemate, Downbytheseaside, rallied and got up late.

"I thought he was great in the Milstein; I didn't think 'Seaside' would beat him," Brown said. "When you pace the back half in 53.3, you usually don't get beat. He's training very lightly this week -- one easy trip Tuesday, jogging every day."

While Fear The Dragon drew inside Huntsville, Brown expects the son of Dragon Again -Armbro Cinnamon to be in pursuit mode again.

"I don't see us on the front, but I can't say it won't happen because determining that is David's job."

Although Downbytheseaside is Pennsylvania eligible, he's competed in only one PASS leg and couldn't earn enough points to reach the championship. Therefore, Brown said, he's pointing 'Seaside' to The Messenger.

Huntsville has enjoyed a week off following his victory in the Cane Pace. Schnittker said he doesn't expect any change in tactics for the son of Somebeachsomewhere-Wild West Show.

"I never discuss that with Tim," Schnittker said, "but it sure would be nice to beat this guy sometime."

THE MEADOWS ADDS $15,000 GUARANTEE FOR FRIDAY PICK 5

On Friday, Aug. 18, The Meadows Racetrack & Casino will offer a $15,000 total-pool guarantee for its Pick 5 wager as part of the United States Trotting Association's Strategic Wagering Initiative. The Meadows added the “instant” guarantee after Wednesday’s Pick 5 was uncovered, resulting in a two-day carryover of $6,757.59.

In addition, Friday’s card includes a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Pick 4, a regular feature of each program at The Meadows.

Minimum wager for the Pick 4 (races 4-7) and Pick 5 (races 9-13) is 50 cents. Since Pennsylvania law requires a minimum per-race wager of $2, a player wagering at the 50-cent level must bet at least four tickets.

Friday’s card begins at the special post time of 5 PM.

