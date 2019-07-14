An Adios update

WASHINGTON, PA, July 13, 2019 -- Saturday's harness racing card at The Meadows featured unofficial auditions for three hopefuls for the $400,000 (est) Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids, and the results were mixed. Two likely are in, but the third definitely will miss the prestigious event for 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers.

When the entry box is opened Tuesday morning for the July 20 Adios eliminations, one name that won't be drawn is Air Force Hanover. A stakes-proven colt, Air Force Hanover had been scoping poorly of late, and trainer Brown Brown dropped him into an overnight to see how he would perform and exit the race.

After a demanding opening quarter, the son of Somebeachsomewhere-Allamerican Cognac led until the top of the lane before tiring and finishing sixth. A post-race scoping showed only minimal mucus, so Brown removed him from Adios consideration.

"He had no excuses," Brown said.

However, the news was better for Volley Ball Beach and Highlandbeachlover. Volley Ball Beach raced well first up to earn second in his overnight, enough to persuade trainer Norm Parker that Bob Key's homebred son of Somebeachsomewhere -Alladorable is Adios-worthy.

"He had better manners today," Parker said. "As long as he comes out of the race okay, I'll recommend to Mr. Key that we put him in." Parker also expects to be represented in the Adios by Wild Wild Western, who performs for Jacobs Creek Racing, Andrew Altobelli and John Deters.

Highlandbeachlover aced his audition, taking his overnight in 1:51.3.

"We've got some rigging changes to make if we do race him in the Adios," reports Kelly O'Donnell, who conditions the Somebeachsomewhere -Rockn Highland gelding, "but the owners are planning on it." Desyllas Racing, Elmore's Race Horses and William Beck campaign Highlandbeachlover.

Elsewhere on Saturday's card, Windsong Leo exacted a measure of revenge against Carolina Beach, who had outkicked him in each of their last two meetings, by downing his rival by 1/2 length in 1:50 in the $20,000 Open Handicap Pace. Real Peace completed the ticket. Dave Palone piloted the 7-year-old Jereme's Jet -Windsong Goldie gelding, who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $465,100, for trainer Ron Burke and owners Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Phillip Collura.

Mike Wilder collected four victories on the 13-race card while Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. and Burke each enjoyed a three-bagger.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, when the program features an $80,000 PA Stallion Series stake for freshman colt and gelding trotters. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association