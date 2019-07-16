Adios week kicks off July 20 with eliminations

WASHINGTON, PA, July 15, 2019 — Adios Week, The Meadows Racetrack & Casino’s annual celebration of world-class harness racing, giveaways, contests, food-and-beverage delights and family-oriented activities, kicks off Saturday, July 20, with eliminations for the $400,000 (est) Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids, first post 1:05 PM.

The Adios final is set for Saturday, July 27, with the blockbuster card featuring six Grand Circuit stakes underway at the special post time of 11:25 AM. It’s the 53rd edition of the track’s signature event, a prestigious test for 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers won last year by Dorsoduro Hanover.

Over Adios Week’s eight action-packed days, The Meadows and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA) will offer a dazzling variety of events for fans of all ages. The schedule includes:

Saturday, July 20 .

In addition to Adios elims, the card features a $165,000 (est) Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $60,000 (est) Pennsylvania Stallion Series event, both for freshman filly pacers. The first 100 fans to visit the MSOA table in the Racebook receive free T-shirts.

Monday, July 22 .

Harness Racing Bingo is the order of the day. mychoice cardholders may compete for a $25 voucher. Live racing gets underway at 1:05 PM.

Tuesday, July 23.

The live card begins at 1:05 PM. Each Meadows Tuesday race program includes a “Trifecta Challenge” game card, with $50 vouchers as the top prizes.

Wednesday, July 24.

In addition to live racing beginning at 1:05 PM, mychoice members may try their luck in a free handicapping contest on Meadows races. The winner gets $25 in mycash.

Friday, July 26.

Live racing begins at the special time of 5:30 PM and features a pair of Arden Downs Grand Circuit stakes for 2-year-olds, with combined purses expected to exceed $100,000. Food trucks will patrol the apron while disc jockey A.J. Fresh spins platters from 6 PM – 8 PM and the MSOA stages a “Family Fun Night.” Activities include a bounce house, a balloon artist, a face painter, a stilt walker, paddock tours and starting gate rides.

Saturday, July 27.

The Adios Day card is wall-to-wall with Grand Circuit action headlined by the Adios final and the $121,000 (est) Quinton Patterson Adioo Volo for sophomore filly pacers.

The other four Grand Circuit stakes will offer combined purses projected to top $200,000. In addition, the program will include a $50,000 Invitational Pace and three guaranteed pools: $20,000 for the Adios Pick 4 (races 12-15), $10,000 for the Adios Pick 5 (races 11-15), $7,500 for the Early Pick 5 (races 2-6).

North of Mason-Dixon (NOMaD) will perform on the apron from 6 PM – 8 PM while the Miller Lite Brewhouse and the BBQ Tent will be open throughout the races. The MSOA will sponsor a T-shirt toss, and an Apple IPad will be raffled courtesy the Standardbred Breeders Association of PA.

The Adios goes as race 15 on the 16-race program.

Adios Box Closes Tuesday, July 16

Washington, PA. A reminder to all horsemen the box closes for the Adios Stakes on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 9 AM. Elimination races if needed will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, with a first post of 1:05. The Adios Final will be Saturday, July 27, with a special 11:25 AM first race post time.

Adios Day will also feature the $50,000 Foiled Again Invitational Pace, The Adioo Volo for 3 year old pacing fillies, as well as the Arden Downs Stakes for 3 year old trotters and 2 year old pacers. All inquiries regarding any of the races should be made to the Meadows Race Office at 724-225-9897.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association