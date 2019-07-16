Day At The Track

Adios week kicks off July 20 with eliminations

03:42 AM 16 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Delvin Miller Adios Pace
Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids

WASHINGTON, PA, July 15, 2019 — Adios Week, The Meadows Racetrack & Casino’s annual celebration of world-class harness racing, giveaways, contests, food-and-beverage delights and family-oriented activities, kicks off Saturday, July 20, with eliminations for the $400,000 (est) Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids, first post 1:05 PM.

The Adios final is set for Saturday, July 27, with the blockbuster card featuring six Grand Circuit stakes underway at the special post time of 11:25 AM. It’s the 53rd edition of the track’s signature event, a prestigious test for 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers won last year by Dorsoduro Hanover.

Over Adios Week’s eight action-packed days, The Meadows and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA) will offer a dazzling variety of events for fans of all ages. The schedule includes:

Saturday, July 20.

In addition to Adios elims, the card features a $165,000 (est) Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $60,000 (est) Pennsylvania Stallion Series event, both for freshman filly pacers. The first 100 fans to visit the MSOA table in the Racebook receive free T-shirts.

Monday, July 22.

Harness Racing Bingo is the order of the day. mychoice cardholders may compete for a $25 voucher. Live racing gets underway at 1:05 PM.

Tuesday, July 23.

The live card begins at 1:05 PM. Each Meadows Tuesday race program includes a “Trifecta Challenge” game card, with $50 vouchers as the top prizes.

Wednesday, July 24.

In addition to live racing beginning at 1:05 PM, mychoice members may try their luck in a free handicapping contest on Meadows races. The winner gets $25 in mycash.

Friday, July 26.

Live racing begins at the special time of 5:30 PM and features a pair of Arden Downs Grand Circuit stakes for 2-year-olds, with combined purses expected to exceed $100,000. Food trucks will patrol the apron while disc jockey A.J. Fresh spins platters from 6 PM – 8 PM and the MSOA stages a “Family Fun Night.” Activities include a bounce house, a balloon artist, a face painter, a stilt walker, paddock tours and starting gate rides.

Saturday, July 27.

The Adios Day card is wall-to-wall with Grand Circuit action headlined by the Adios final and the $121,000 (est) Quinton Patterson Adioo Volo for sophomore filly pacers.

The other four Grand Circuit stakes will offer combined purses projected to top $200,000. In addition, the program will include a $50,000 Invitational Pace and three guaranteed pools: $20,000 for the Adios Pick 4 (races 12-15), $10,000 for the Adios Pick 5 (races 11-15), $7,500 for the Early Pick 5 (races 2-6).

North of Mason-Dixon (NOMaD) will perform on the apron from 6 PM – 8 PM while the Miller Lite Brewhouse and the BBQ Tent will be open throughout the races. The MSOA will sponsor a T-shirt toss, and an Apple IPad will be raffled courtesy the Standardbred Breeders Association of PA.

The Adios goes as race 15 on the 16-race program.

Adios Box Closes Tuesday, July 16

Washington, PA. A reminder to all horsemen the box closes for the Adios Stakes on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 9 AM. Elimination races if needed will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, with a first post of 1:05. The Adios Final will be Saturday, July 27, with a special 11:25 AM first race post time.

Adios Day will also feature the $50,000 Foiled Again Invitational Pace, The Adioo Volo for 3 year old pacing fillies, as well as the Arden Downs Stakes for 3 year old trotters and 2 year old pacers. All inquiries regarding any of the races should be made to the Meadows Race Office at 724-225-9897.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Adios week kicks off July 20 with eliminations
16-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Nine Ways posts new Track Record
16-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Maryland Sire Stakes records broken
16-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Burke wins two more All-Stars contests
15-Jul-2019 15:07 PM NZST
Night of Champions leg two highlighted
15-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
Virginia Racing Commission approves license
15-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
Quincy Blue Chip and Stella Jane get NYSS wins
15-Jul-2019 09:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News