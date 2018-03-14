Day At The Track

Albany Girl snaps Camera Lady's win streak

09:59 AM 14 Mar 2018 NZDT
Albany Girl, harness racing
Albany Girl winning Tuesday’s feature
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, March 13, 2018 -- Albany Girl brushed wide through the lane and held off the late surge of Camera Lady to capture Tuesday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Not Listed Preferred/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows . . . and snap Camera Lady's five-race winning streak.

Albany Girl was third over for Tony Hall and moved three-wide into the final turn, with Camera Lady right on her back. The 5-year-old daughter of Somebeachsomewhere-Twin B Beachbaby was a nose better than her rival at the wire, scoring in 1:54.3 over a "good" surface. Cruzin Coco earned show.

Randy Bendis trains Albany Girl, who lifted her career bankroll to $193,473, and owns with Tom Pollack.

Aaron Merriman, Mike Wilder, Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. and trainer Bill Rhoades each enjoyed a double on the 10-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday, first post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Includes Video
