Arthur Pendragon unleashes stunning move

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 23, 2017 -- Arthur Pendragon unleashed a stunning uncovered move in the slop that catapulted him past the leader, Dapper Dude, and on to a 7-1 upset harness racing victory in Saturday's $18,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Arthur Pendragon was fourth when Mike Wilder sent him after Dapper Dude. The 4-year-old Dragon Again -Western Realist gelding was on top in a heartbeat and scored in 1:53.2. To his credit, Dapper Dude did not let another horse pass and saved second, 6-1/4 lengths back, while Hawk's Red Chief rallied for show.

Ron Burke trains Arthur Pendragon, who extended his career bankroll to $161,710, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Phillip Collura and Jack Piatt III.

After a Christmas break, live racing at The Meadows resumes Tuesday, when the card features a $15,000 total-pool guarantee for the Pick 4. First post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino