Atta Boy Dan digs in; Palone wins five

12:03 PM 24 Jan 2017 NZDT
WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 23, 2017 -- Pressured for much of the mile, Atta Boy Dan dug in late and scored a hard-earned harness racing victory in Monday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Atta Boy Dan fronted the half for Dave Palone in 28/56.4 -- responsible fractions for the sloppy conditions -- before picking up a determined challenge from Believeinthespirit. Although Believeinthespirit poked his head in front, Atta Boy Dan reasserted in the lane and prevailed in 1:52.3. Hawk's Red Chief shot the Lightning Lane for place, a head back, giving trainer Ron Burke the exacta sweep, while Dapper Dude rallied for show.

Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC campaign Atta Boy Dan, an 8-year-old Western Terror-Dropitlikeitshot gelding who now boasts $676,742 in career earnings.

Palone collected five wins -- including four for Burke -- on the 12-race card while Tony Hall fashioned a triple.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

