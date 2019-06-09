The first session of 2019 baby races at Woodbine Mohawk Park is in the books after a 13-dash harness racing qualifying session on Saturday (June 8).

Anotherstarisborn opened the session with a strong performance. The daughter of Thinking Out Loud - Tell Me Everything forged to the front from post seven, paced unchallenged through fractions of :31, 1:01.3 and 1:31.3 before sprinting home in :28 to pass her test with flying colours and earn a 1:59.3 speed badge. Toonietina (Randy Waples) stayed with her in the pocket to finish second by two lengths with Beach Boutique (Sylvain Filion) in third.

