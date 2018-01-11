Day At The Track

Whambamthankumaam skyrockets to upset

03:41 PM 11 Jan 2018 NZDT
Whambamthankumaam, harness racing
Whambamthankumaam winning Wednesday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 10, 2018 -- Whambamthankumaam skyrocketed to the front with a quick backside burst that caught the field flat footed, and she rolled to a convincing 11-1 victory in Wednesday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $13,000 Filly & Mare Conditioned Trot.

Whambamthankumaam was third when trainer/driver Greg Wright, Jr. sent her after the leader, Dreamsteeler. The 5-year-old daughter of Kadabra-Mojo N The Morning opened a daylight lead and prevailed in 1:56.3 over a "good" surface. Homepage, who was left without cover when the winner drew away, soldiered on and finished second, 3-1/2 lengths back, while RV Janet was a ground-saving third.

Thomas Mucci campaigns Whambamthankumaam, who extended her career bankroll to $124,504.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes with a special Thursday card, first post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

