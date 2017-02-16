Barn Girl beats the boys

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 15, 2017 -- The only harness racing mare in the field, Barn Girl stalked TSM Photo Bugger from the pocket, then blew by in the lane to capture Wednesday's $18,000 Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Aaron Merriman kept Barn Girl under wraps until the top of the stretch, when she brushed past the tiring leader and scored in 1:54.3. Valley Of Sin followed cover well for second, a neck back, while Trustworthy Kid, the 1-2 favorite, rallied for show.

Bill Bercury trains Barn Girl, a 5-year-old daughter of Cash Hall -Turquoise Sweetie who extended her career bankroll to $394,196, for Renee Bercury. It was one of three wins for Merriman on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino