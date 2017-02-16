Day At The Track

Barn Girl beats the boys

05:32 PM 16 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Barn Girl winning Wednesday’s feature
Barn Girl winning Wednesday’s feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 15, 2017 -- The only harness racing mare in the field, Barn Girl stalked TSM Photo Bugger from the pocket, then blew by in the lane to capture Wednesday's $18,000 Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Aaron Merriman kept Barn Girl under wraps until the top of the stretch, when she brushed past the tiring leader and scored in 1:54.3. Valley Of Sin followed cover well for second, a neck back, while Trustworthy Kid, the 1-2 favorite, rallied for show.

Bill Bercury trains Barn Girl, a 5-year-old daughter of Cash Hall-Turquoise Sweetie who extended her career bankroll to $394,196, for Renee Bercury. It was one of three wins for Merriman on the 13-race card.

 

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Strong Blooded Horse winter sale
16-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Barn Girl beats the boys
16-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
All star line up on Friday harness racing card
16-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Canadian hits Hi-5 for $107,247
16-Feb-2017 16:02 PM NZDT
Missile J off to flying start for new connections
16-Feb-2017 16:02 PM NZDT
King and Tetrick have big Wednesday
16-Feb-2017 16:02 PM NZDT
Who Says That skims pylons
16-Feb-2017 16:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News