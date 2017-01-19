Barn Girl rallies for third straight

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 18, 2017 -- Trailing by 7-1/2 lengths at the half, Barn Girl unleashed a sustained bid for Aaron Merriman that carried her to an impressive harness racing victory -- her third straight and sixth in her last seven starts -- in Wednesday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

A determined Whata Donato, who was parked to the three-eighths before getting the lead, appeared to have the field put away heading into the stretch. But Barn Girl rocketed by her, drawing off to defeat her by 2-1/2 lengths in 1:56.4 over a "good" surface. Early leader Unefoisdansmavie earned show.

Bill Bercury trains Barn Girl, a 5-year-old daughter of Cash Hall -Turquoise Sweetie who triumphed for the 29th time in 58 career outings (50 percent) and extended her lifetime bankroll to $377,796, for Renee Bercury.

Wilbur Yoder and trainer Norm Parker teamed for a pair of wins on the 13-race card while Dave Palone, Dan Rawlings and Merriman also enjoyed two-baggers.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino