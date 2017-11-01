Barn Girl shakes off rust, wins feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Oct. 31, 2017 -- Racing off a 40-day layoff and parked the entire first quarter from post 9, Barn Girl hung tough in the lane and captured Tuesday's $20,000 harness racing filly & mare Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Barn Girl, who last performed in the Sept. 21 Miss Versatility final at the Delaware County Fair -- she finished third -- was dogged the entire back half by the first-over Classical Annie. But the 5-year-old daughter of Cash Hall -Turquoise Sweetie dug in for Aaron Merriman and edged Classical Annie by a neck in 1:55.2. Fancytucky rallied for show.

Bill Bercury trains Barn Girl, who won for the 12th time this year and now boasts $537,968 in career earnings, for Renee Bercury. It was one of three victories for Merriman on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino