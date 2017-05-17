Barn Girl shows speed and grit

WASHINGTON, PA, May 16, 2017 -- Stuck three-wide through a sizzling 26.4 opening quarter, Barn Girl showed her grit when she held off all harness racing challengers to capture Tuesday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

When Barn Girl finally reached the front near the three-eighths, she shrugged off the first-over move of Bessie. A more serious threat was Princess Pablano, who went three-wide down the backside and drew even with Barn Girl into the final turn. But Barn Girl drew off for Aaron Merriman in late stretch and downed Princess Pablano by 1-1/4 lengths in 1:53.4. Bessie persevered for show.

Bill Bercury trains Barn Girl, a 5-year-old daughter of Cash Hall -Turquoise Sweetie who has won 18 times over the past two seasons and $455,108 for her career, for Renee Bercury.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino