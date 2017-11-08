Barn Girl wins 13th this year

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 7, 2017 -- Barn Girl zipped to the front for Aaron Merriman and had little trouble with the harness racing field or sloppy surface from there, powering to her 13th victory this year in Tuesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Ahead by a length at the three-quarters, Barn Girl poured it on late and defeated Bags For All by 3 lengths in 1:55.1, with the pocket-sitting Glidinthruparadise third.

Bill Bercury trains the 5-year-old daughter of Cash Hall -Turquoise Sweetie, who triumphed for the 24th time over the past two seasons and extended her career bankroll to $546,968, for Renee Bercury.

Dave Palone collected four wins -- including three for trainer Ron Burke -- while Brady Brown enjoyed a triple on the 13-race card.

