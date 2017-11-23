Barn Girl wins 3rd straight, 14th this year

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 22, 2017 -- Barn Girl won her third straight race -- and 14th this year -- with a facile front-end harness racing score in Wednesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Barn Girl zipped to the top from post 6 for Aaron Merriman and never permitted any effective outside flow to develop. She defeated the pocket-sitting Lady Ping by 1-3/4 lengths in 1:55.4 over a "good" surface, with Panana Republic third.

Bill Bercury trains Barn Girl, a 5-year-old daughter of Cash Hall -Turquoise Sweetie who now has won $555,968 and 48.2 percent of her 85 career starts, for Renee Bercury.

Merriman piloted four winners on the 12-race card while Jeremy Indof and trainer Dirk Simpson teamed for a pair of victories.

HOLIDAY EVENT AT THE MEADOWS SATURDAY FEATURES WAGERING SEMINARS, CHILI COOK-OFF, TOYS FOR TOTS COLLECTION

“A Day at the Races,” a holiday weekend special event at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino that features wagering seminars, a chili cook-off and an unique competition among CBS radio personalities, is set for Saturday, Nov. 25. The Meadows and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA) are joint sponsors of the event.

During seminars in Delvin’s Banquet Room at 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM, The Meadows Director of Racing Kevin Decker and Meadows Live! co-host and race analyst Jeff Zidek will advise attendees — no matter their level of expertise — on the finer points of handicapping and wagering. Fans will enjoy an immediate opportunity to deploy that advice on Saturday’s live racing card, which begins at 1:05 PM.

In addition, all seminar participants will receive a “swag bag” of goodies (while supplies last).

Other festivities include:

The 12:30 PM chili cook-off pitting The Meadows Executive Chef Lonnie Stephenson, The Meadows Food & Beverage Director Cory Scheppmann and the North Strabane Fire Department. (There’s no truth to the rumor that the firefighters will be on hand solely to cool off any excesses by Messrs. Stephenson and Scheppmann.) All participants may sample the chili and vote for their favorites.

The unusual “CBS Radio Takeover,” in which Chris Mueller (93.7 The Fan), Wookie (Y108 Froggy) and Elista (Star 100.7) will compete in bowling, blackjack, harness race wagering and a match race; the latter goes at approximately 2:30 PM. Each of the three stations will broadcast live from The Meadows between 9 AM and 7 PM.

While fun is the order of the day, the spirit of Thanksgiving won’t be forgotten, as “A Day At The Races” includes a collection for Toys for Tots. Each participant who brings in an unwrapped new toy will receive a $5 betting voucher.

