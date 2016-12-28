Barn Girl wins Meadows feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 27, 2016 -- Barn Girl quarter-poled to the lead, then held off the menacing challenge of Princess Pablano to capture Tuesday's $18,000 harness racing filly & mare Preferred Trot at The Meadows.

Barn Girl was on a seemingly easy lead at the three-quarters when she was confronted by the first-over Princess Pablano, who drew even into the final turn. Barn Girl dug deep for Aaron Merriman and prevailed in 1:56.2, a neck better than the game Princess Pablano. Unefoisdansmavie shot the Lightning Lane for show.

Bill Bercury trains Barn Girl, a 4-year-old daughter of Cash Hall -Turquoise Sweetie who won for the fourth time in her last five starts and extended her lifetime bankroll to $357,796, for Renee Bercury.

Dave Palone piloted three winners on the 14-race card, including a pair for trainer Ron Burke.

Because Wednesday's program at The Meadows closes the current meeting and the 2016 live racing schedule -- no carryovers are permitted. Therefore, the Pick 4 (races 4-7 with a $5,000 total-pool guarantee), Pick 5 (races 9-13 with a $2,483.89 carryover from Tuesday) and the final superfecta on the card are all "must pay." In addition, the day's first superfecta features a $3,886.26 carryover, as Tuesday's final superfecta was uncovered.

