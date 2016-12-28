Barn Girl wins Meadows feature

02:12 PM 28 Dec 2016 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Barn Girl winning Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows
Barn Girl winning Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 27, 2016 -- Barn Girl quarter-poled to the lead, then held off the menacing challenge of Princess Pablano to capture Tuesday's $18,000 harness racing filly & mare Preferred Trot at The Meadows.

Barn Girl was on a seemingly easy lead at the three-quarters when she was confronted by the first-over Princess Pablano, who drew even into the final turn. Barn Girl dug deep for Aaron Merriman and prevailed in 1:56.2, a neck better than the game Princess Pablano. Unefoisdansmavie shot the Lightning Lane for show.

Bill Bercury trains Barn Girl, a 4-year-old daughter of Cash Hall-Turquoise Sweetie who won for the fourth time in her last five starts and extended her lifetime bankroll to $357,796, for Renee Bercury.

Dave Palone piloted three winners on the 14-race card, including a pair for trainer Ron Burke.

Because Wednesday's program at The Meadows closes the current meeting and the 2016 live racing schedule -- no carryovers are permitted. Therefore, the Pick 4 (races 4-7 with a $5,000 total-pool guarantee), Pick 5 (races 9-13 with a $2,483.89 carryover from Tuesday) and the final superfecta on the card are all "must pay." In addition, the day's first superfecta features a $3,886.26 carryover, as Tuesday's final superfecta was uncovered.

 

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tater Twister repeats in Trotting Feature
28-Dec-2016 17:12 PM NZDT
Barn Girl wins Meadows feature
28-Dec-2016 14:12 PM NZDT
Outstanding contribution to harness racing
28-Dec-2016 08:12 AM NZDT
Gala New Year's Eve celebration
28-Dec-2016 08:12 AM NZDT
Pick-4 guarantee spikes to $10,000
28-Dec-2016 08:12 AM NZDT
Buffalo Raceway's opening week
28-Dec-2016 06:12 AM NZDT
Unallocated funds will be diverted to?
28-Dec-2016 03:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News