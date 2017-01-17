Believeinthespirit pulls off 28-1 shocker

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 16, 2017 -- Believeinthespirit followed live cover, then brushed wide through the lane to pull off a 28-1 harness racing shocker in Monday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Believeinthespirit was sixth down the backside when Jim Pantaleano swung him into the cover flow behind the first-over Gokudo Hanover. The 6-year-old Art Major -Spirit Of The West gelding roared past Gokudo Hanover in mid-stretch and held off the rallying Kingofthejungle to prevail by a neck in 1:52.2. Easy Again closed well for show.

Mike Dowdall trains Believeinthespirit, who extended his career bankroll to $190,367, for Keith Pippi.

Dave Palone piloted five winners, including three for trainer Ron Burke, while Aaron Merriman enjoyed a triple on the 12-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino