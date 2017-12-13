Day At The Track

Bessie cruises in meadows feature

10:59 AM 13 Dec 2017 NZDT
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 12, 2017 -- Bessie pocketed Classical Annie from the gate and kept her there throughout the mile as she captured Tuesday's $15,000 harness racing filly & mare winners Over $10,000 Life Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Bessie had little trouble thwarting the first-over challenge of Dreamsteeler for Jim Pantaleano, and she was just as strong late, downing Classical Annie by 3/4 lengths in 1:56.4 over a "good" surface. Dirty Secret was a ground-saving third.

Rick Clapper trains Bessie, a 6-year-old daughter of Equinox Bi-Cantab's Chorine who now boasts $367,097 in career earnings, for Paula Clapper, Umholtz Racing Stable and Kennedy Sports Corp.

It was one of three wins for Pantaleano on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

