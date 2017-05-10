Day At The Track

Bessie takes Meadows $20,000 F&M trot

02:00 PM 10 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bessie winning Tuesday's feature at The Meadows
Bessie winning Tuesday's feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, May 9, 2017 -- Bessie sat patiently through three-quarters before tackling the leader, Goodtogo Hanover, and nailing her in the stretch to capture Tuesday's $20,000 harness racing filly & mare Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Goodtogo Hanover enjoyed a comfortable 58 opening half, which discouraged any early challenges. But when Tony Hall tipped Bessie off the cones, the 6-year-old daughter of Equinox Bi-Cantab's Chorine steadily eroded the margin and downed Goodtogo Hanover by a length in 1:55.1 Princess Pablano was a ground-saving third.

Rick Clapper trains Bessie, who vaulted over $300,000 in career earnings, for Paula Clapper, Umholtz Racing Stable and Kennedy Sports Corp.

Aaron Merriman collected four wins and Hall three on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Bobby Weiss series for trotting males
10-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Blooded horse sale review
10-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Pocono week in review, May 6-12, 2017
10-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Cal Expo concludes successful meet
10-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Hostess Lisa earns 32nd career win
10-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Bessie takes Meadows $20,000 F&M trot
10-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Payments for SBOANJ new stakes due
10-May-2017 09:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News