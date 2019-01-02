Series finals at the meadows

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 1, 2019 -- Competitive fields and a sloppy, tiring surface set the stage for upsets in Monday's finals of six Holiday Claiming Series at The Meadows, as three of the winners scored at odds of 22-1 or longer. The six-pack of championships served collectively as the co-feature for "Foiled Again's Last Call," the final race in the spectacular career of the richest Standardbred all time. Highlights of those championships:

$28,700 Final, $20,000 Claiming Colt, Horse & Gelding Pacers

Lyons King may have been the most improbable winner, as he trailed by 9 lengths at the half and appeared pinned inside. But when the Lightning Lane became available, he shot through for Yannick Gingras and scored at 28-1 in 1:54.2. Poacher N was a length back in second, with Believeinthespirit third.

"I would've been fifth over if I pulled, so I thought it was better to stay inside," Gingras said. "He had a lot of pace, and we got lucky that the inside opened up."

Brandon Presto trains the 4-year-old Somebeachsomwhere -Boldnbrash Hanover gelding for Spring Valley Ranch and Michelle Linnert.

$17,100 Final, $10,000 Claiming Trotters

ER Kevin was a close-up second in the series' second leg but was shunned by bettors, who sent him off at 22-1. But he also used the Lightning Lane to pull off the 22-1 stunner in 1:58.3 for Dan Charlino and owner/trainer Todd Keith. Mutinyonthebounty was a head back in second while Boy Meets Girl K completed the ticket.

"I thought maybe he would be a 5-1 shot," Keith said of the 6-year-old Elegant Man -Karen's Karma gelding, who lifted his career bankroll to $158,237. "Dan gave him a real good steer, and we were lucky enough to find room."

$17,700 Final, $10,000 Claiming Filly & Mare Pacers

For the most part, the claimers handled the foul racing conditions well. This championship was the exception, as four of the nine horses jumped it off. The most costly break was that of Deprived, as it occurred at the three-quarters when she was on the point. That opened the door for Lady Dudette, who triumphed at 26-1 for 'Downtown' Brady Brown and trainer Mark Goldberg, who owns the 3-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight -Luxury Goods with Richard Gubanish and Betty Gubanish.

"Even without the breaks, I think I would've beaten them in the stretch," Brown said. "The leader wasn't getting away from me, and I think I would've picked her up."

$28,000 Final, $20,000 Claiming Filly & Mare Pacers

Entering the series, Ellasen had been racing primarily off the pace. After her claim by trainer Ron Burke for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC, she changed her style.

"When she made the front last week, her ears went up, and it felt like that's where she wanted to be," winning driver Dave Palone said. "I wasn't going to take any chances in the final. She was very strong through the wire."

She powered off to a 1-3/4-length victory in 1:53.4, lifting her career bankroll to $155,248. The pocket-sitting My Kind Of Dance and Always A Z Tam rounded out the ticket.

$28,000 Final, $20,000 Claiming Trotters

Nailed late in both preliminary legs, IC Caviar also changed his tactics, ducking before moving first over for Dan Rawlings.

"He trained off a helmet this week, and he responded very well," said John Sullivan, who conditions the 7-year-old Malabar Millennium -Lady Caviar gelding for Michael Marocco. "So we thought, leaving from the rail, just try and get him out of there as best we could and hope the cards fall right."

IC Caviar took to the trip and defeated Pembroke Morgan by 2-3/4 lengths in 1:56.2, with Teddy Brosevelt third. IC Caviar now boasts $250,911 in career earnings.

$17,700 Final, $10,000 Claiming Colt, Horse & Gelding Pacers

Stonehouse Adam was pushed four wide through the final turn but had little trouble roaring past the leaders and scoring in 1:54.2 for Aaron Merriman and owner/trainer Tyler George. T'S Electric was 1-1/2 lengths back in second while Fairytale Prince earned show.

"This horse is older and he's really gritty," Merriman said. "He out-hearted them today. When we got next to the leader, I knew I was the winner."

The 11-year-old Intrepid Seelster -Shirleys Last Pie gelding has earned $442,055 in his career.

