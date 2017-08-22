Bombshell Belle fastest in Stallion Series

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 21, 2017 -- Bombshell Belle followed the first-over First Class Act, then eclipsed her in the lane to score in 1:57.1, fastest win in Monday's harness racing $100,000 Pennsylvania Stallion Series stake at The Meadows.

The event for freshman filly trotters was contested over five divisions, with Matrona, Meadowbranch Patsy, Hey Judy Judy and Venus Duharas taking the other splits. Dan Rawlings (Bombshell Belle, Venus Duharas) and Jim Pantaleano (Matrona, Meadowbranch Patsy) each enjoyed a stake double. Pantaleano finished the 13-race card with four wins.

The Meadows will host all eight stallion series championships, each with a $40,000 purse, on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Bombshell Belle was third behind the leader, La La Winnie, who went three-quarters in a fast 1:27.1. When she tired, the pocket-sitting First Class Act (Dave Palone) was the first to pass her, with Bombshell Belle on her bumper. The daughter of Explosive Matter -Allusive was stronger in the lane, prevailing by 1-1/2 lengths, with Massive Kate third.

"I definitely thought they would come back to me," Rawlings said. "It was pretty easy for me at that point to sit back and wait. I knew Dave would have to pull and that I could follow him when he did."

Robert Baggitt. Jr. trains Bombshell Belle for Christine Baggitt and Mitchell "Sky" Walker.

Matrona improved when adding hopples for her last race and was even better Monday. She roared to the lead, thwarted the challenge of Consuela Fashion and downed her by 5 lengths in 1:58.1 at 10-1 for her maiden victory. Won The War completed the ticket.

"She was one we thought quite a bit of early on, but she didn't quite race how we expected her to in her first few starts," said Tyler Butenschoen, assistant to winning trainer John Butenschoen. "The hopples have helped her confidence. When she was challenged today, she responded to that, put her head down and tried. That's what she showed training down."

83 Racing campaigns Matrona, a daughter of Andover Hall -Eicarls Theresa.

Meadowbranch Patsy was stalking Chanel Me and Jimmy Takter when Pantaleano pulled the pocket near the three-quarters; the move was timely, as Chanel Me broke stride. Meadowbranch Patsy held off the late rally of Mother May I to defeat her by a neck and earn her maiden-breaker in 2:00.1. Reiza was third.

"Jimmy was asking his filly just past the half, and she wasn't responding," Pantaleano said. "Mine was a little hot, so I just went ahead and moved her. Jimmy's horse looked real good on paper, so I was a little tentative. Luckily, I don't have to second-guess myself."

Ake Svanstedt conditions Meadowbranch Patsy, a homebred daughter of Explosive Matter -Wen-mar's Memo, for Hans Enggren.

Tuesday's card at The Meadows features the Delmonica Hanover, a $162,615 PA Sires Stake for 2-year-old filly trotters. First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino