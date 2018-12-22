Brown overcomes elements with four

Caretakers Courtney Polan, Jessica Delval and Kayla Mosco showing off the hoodies they received as part of Caretaker Appreciation Night

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 21, 2018 -- An all-day rain turned The Meadows harness racing track to slop, and when that rain changed to snow, conditions became even more forbidding. But all was fair downtown -- with "Downtown" Brady Brown, that is. Brown overcame the elements and collected four wins Friday at The Meadows.

Brown drove a pair of winners for trainer Mark Goldberg and one each for trainers Tim Twaddle and Miles Wollam. Dan Rawlings, too, enjoyed a big night, fashioning a three-bagger on the 11-race card.

Also on Friday, The Meadows and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA) celebrated Caretaker Appreciation Night. To recognize and reward their dedicated, often unsung work, the track and the MSOA presented caretakers with hoodies as well as soup and sandwiches from the paddock kitchen. In addition, the MSOA raffled off cash and gift cards for grooms. Given the weather, the hoodies were a timely gift.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Saturday, when the card features a pair of carryovers -- $997.16 for the Pick 5 (races 9-13), $709.59 in the Super Hi-5 (race 13). First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino