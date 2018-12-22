Day At The Track

Brown overcomes elements with four

04:34 PM 22 Dec 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Caretakers Courtney Polan, Jessica Delval and Kayla Mosco
Caretakers Courtney Polan, Jessica Delval and Kayla Mosco showing off the hoodies they received as part of Caretaker Appreciation Night
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 21, 2018 -- An all-day rain turned The Meadows harness racing track to slop, and when that rain changed to snow, conditions became even more forbidding. But all was fair downtown -- with "Downtown" Brady Brown, that is. Brown overcame the elements and collected four wins Friday at The Meadows.

Brown drove a pair of winners for trainer Mark Goldberg and one each for trainers Tim Twaddle and Miles Wollam. Dan Rawlings, too, enjoyed a big night, fashioning a three-bagger on the 11-race card.

Also on Friday, The Meadows and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA) celebrated Caretaker Appreciation Night. To recognize and reward their dedicated, often unsung work, the track and the MSOA presented caretakers with hoodies as well as soup and sandwiches from the paddock kitchen. In addition, the MSOA raffled off cash and gift cards for grooms. Given the weather, the hoodies were a timely gift.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Saturday, when the card features a pair of carryovers -- $997.16 for the Pick 5 (races 9-13), $709.59 in the Super Hi-5 (race 13). First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Only filly bests top mares at Dayton
22-Dec-2018 16:12 PM NZDT
Brown overcomes elements with four
22-Dec-2018 16:12 PM NZDT
New York breeds dominate trotting awards
22-Dec-2018 11:12 AM NZDT
Rachel Olszewski to join PHHA
22-Dec-2018 11:12 AM NZDT
Celebrity Stallone now co-owned by Dante Stallone
22-Dec-2018 10:12 AM NZDT
Meadowlands update on subsidy Legislation
22-Dec-2018 07:12 AM NZDT
Phoenix Warrior N seeks 14th this year
22-Dec-2018 02:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News