Day At The Track

Call For Justice overcomes tough trip

12:40 PM 02 Mar 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Call For Justice winning Wednesday’s feature
Call For Justice winning Wednesday’s feature

WASHINGTON, PA, March 1, 2017 -- Parked more than half the race before making the front, Call For Justice found more late over the sloppy surface to capture his second straight harness racing victory in Wednesday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Sent toward the front from post 9 by Dave Palone, Call For Justice didn't clear the leader, Barn Girl, until well past the half. Though he appeared vulnerable in mid-stretch, the 5-year-old son of Justice Hall-Mika's Mazurka dug in to hold off Valley Of Sin by 3/4 lengths in 1:56.2. Chef Lee rallied for show.

Ron Burke trains Call For Justice, who now boasts $298,797 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Palone collected four wins on the 13-race card while Jim Pantaleano and trainer Ron Burke each enjoyed a three-bagger.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Call For Justice overcomes tough trip
02-Mar-2017 12:03 PM NZDT
Pantaleano notches career win 7,000
02-Mar-2017 12:03 PM NZDT
Mike and Mike reactions from Vegas!
02-Mar-2017 11:03 AM NZDT
Smoke Pan Mirrors has been a huge blessing
02-Mar-2017 07:03 AM NZDT
Hi Ho stakes time for Mooney Svendsen
02-Mar-2017 07:03 AM NZDT
MSOA to hold General Membership Meeting
02-Mar-2017 05:03 AM NZDT
Illinois Board approves $500K for purses
02-Mar-2017 05:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News