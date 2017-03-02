Call For Justice overcomes tough trip

WASHINGTON, PA, March 1, 2017 -- Parked more than half the race before making the front, Call For Justice found more late over the sloppy surface to capture his second straight harness racing victory in Wednesday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Sent toward the front from post 9 by Dave Palone, Call For Justice didn't clear the leader, Barn Girl, until well past the half. Though he appeared vulnerable in mid-stretch, the 5-year-old son of Justice Hall -Mika's Mazurka dug in to hold off Valley Of Sin by 3/4 lengths in 1:56.2. Chef Lee rallied for show.

Ron Burke trains Call For Justice, who now boasts $298,797 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Palone collected four wins on the 13-race card while Jim Pantaleano and trainer Ron Burke each enjoyed a three-bagger.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino