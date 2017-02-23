Call For Justice wins feature off layoff

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 22, 2017 -- Racing off a 13-week layoff, Call For Justice found an escape route late and went on to capture Wednesday's harness racing $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Call For Justice zipped to the early lead for Dave Palone but was shuffled to fourth into the final turn. Palone was able to angle Call For Justice to the outside, and the 5-year-old son of Justice Hall-Mika's Mazurka took off when he saw racetrack, scoring in 1:54.2. Barn Girl, parked most of the mile, was a game second, 3/4 lengths back, with Chef Lee third.

Ron Burke trains Call For Justice, who now boasts career earnings of $288,797, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Palone and Burke each fashioned a four-bagger on the 13-race card while Aaron Merriman collected three wins.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino