WASHINGTON, PA, March 20, 2018 — Camera Lady avenged her only defeat this year when she made up 8-1/2 lengths over the back half and nipped Albany Girl — who upset her last week — in Tuesday’s $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Away sixth, Camera Lady followed the live cover of her stablemate, Rosemary Rose, before fanning three wide into the final turn. Under the urging of Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., she caught Albany Girl in the shadow of the wire and downed her by a head in a career-best 1:53 in the slop. Graceful Vision closed well for show.

Ron Burke trains Camera Lady, who won for the sixth time in seven 2018 outings and extended her career bankroll to $168,603, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Mike Wilder collected three wins on the 10-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday, when the card features a two-day carryover of $4,952.13 in the Pick 5, races 7-11. First post is 1:05 PM.