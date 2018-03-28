Camera Lady digs deep, edges stablemate

WASHINGTON, PA, March 27, 2018 -- Camera Lady dug deep near the wire to hold off the furious Lightning Lane charge of her harness racing stablemate, Rosemary Rose, and capture Tuesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Camera Lady won the duel for the early lead, but with Rosemary Rose stalking from the pocket, it was clear that Camera Lady would be challenged late. Indeed she was, but the 4-year-old daughter of Dragon Again -Ann Van Go responded to the urging of Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. and prevailed by a nose in 1:54 over a sloppy surface. Graceful Vision rallied for show.

Ron Burke trains Camera Lady, who has won seven of eight starts this year and extended her lifetime bankroll to $177,603, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Aaron Merriman and Dave Palone each collected four wins on the 12-race card while Burke fashioned a triple.

