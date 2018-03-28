Day At The Track

Camera Lady digs deep, edges stablemate

10:54 AM 28 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Camera Lady,harness racing
Camera Lady
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, March 27, 2018 -- Camera Lady dug deep near the wire to hold off the furious Lightning Lane charge of her harness racing stablemate, Rosemary Rose, and capture Tuesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Camera Lady won the duel for the early lead, but with Rosemary Rose stalking from the pocket, it was clear that Camera Lady would be challenged late. Indeed she was, but the 4-year-old daughter of Dragon Again-Ann Van Go responded to the urging of Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. and prevailed by a nose in 1:54 over a sloppy surface. Graceful Vision rallied for show.

Ron Burke trains Camera Lady, who has won seven of eight starts this year and extended her lifetime bankroll to $177,603, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Aaron Merriman and Dave Palone each collected four wins on the 12-race card while Burke fashioned a triple.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Camera Lady digs deep, edges stablemate
28-Mar-2018 10:03 AM NZDT
French American Trotting Club fills
28-Mar-2018 10:03 AM NZDT
Ater gets a winner with Sandys Victory
28-Mar-2018 05:03 AM NZDT
Record number enter $200,000 Prix D'Ete
28-Mar-2018 04:03 AM NZDT
$62,000 final of the Petticoat Pacing Series​
27-Mar-2018 19:03 PM NZDT
Tim Tetrick on as tear winning five
27-Mar-2018 14:03 PM NZDT
Classicality celebrates return
27-Mar-2018 10:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News