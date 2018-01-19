Day At The Track

Camera Lady greets photographer again

05:10 PM 19 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Camera Lady
Camera Lady winning Thursday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 18, 2018 -- Camera Lady got her picture taken again Thursday at The Meadows when she swooped the harness racing field in the final quarter to capture the $18,000 Filly & Mare Not Listed Preferred/Preferred Handicap Pace.

Following her November acquisition by trainer Ron Burke for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi, LLC, Camera Lady won five of six starts but didn't face the track's elite distaff pacers. She checked off that box when she rallied from last for Mike Wilder, erasing a 4-1/2-length deficit, and triumphed in 1:54.1 over a "good" surface. Early leader Graceful Vision was second, 2-1/4 lengths back, with Fox Valley Charm third.

The 4-year-old daughter of Dragon Again-Ann Van Go lifted her career bankroll to $128,603. It was one of four wins for Wilder, including a pair for Burke, on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues with a special Friday card, first post 5:30 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Cuomo's budget calls
19-Jan-2018 19:01 PM NZDT
Tony Morgan wins five
19-Jan-2018 17:01 PM NZDT
Michael Merton scores his 3000th win
19-Jan-2018 17:01 PM NZDT
Camera Lady greets photographer again
19-Jan-2018 17:01 PM NZDT
2018 Living Horse Hall of Fame
19-Jan-2018 11:01 AM NZDT
Another milestone on the horizon
19-Jan-2018 09:01 AM NZDT
Cenalta Call Girl continues to roll
19-Jan-2018 09:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News