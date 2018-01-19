Camera Lady greets photographer again

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 18, 2018 -- Camera Lady got her picture taken again Thursday at The Meadows when she swooped the harness racing field in the final quarter to capture the $18,000 Filly & Mare Not Listed Preferred/Preferred Handicap Pace.

Following her November acquisition by trainer Ron Burke for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi, LLC, Camera Lady won five of six starts but didn't face the track's elite distaff pacers. She checked off that box when she rallied from last for Mike Wilder, erasing a 4-1/2-length deficit, and triumphed in 1:54.1 over a "good" surface. Early leader Graceful Vision was second, 2-1/4 lengths back, with Fox Valley Charm third.

The 4-year-old daughter of Dragon Again -Ann Van Go lifted her career bankroll to $128,603. It was one of four wins for Wilder, including a pair for Burke, on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues with a special Friday card, first post 5:30 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino