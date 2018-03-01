WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 8, 2018 -- Camera Lady remained undefeated in four starts this year when she sustained a rally that carried her from worst to first in Wednesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Camera Lady followed the live cover of Graceful Vision before moving three wide into the final turn for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. The 4-year-old daughter of Dragon Again -Ann Van Go just got up to down early leader Medusa by a nose in 1:53.4, with Fox Valley Charm another nose back in the Lightning Lane.

Ron Burke trains Camera Lady, who extended her career bankroll to $144,603, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi, LLC.



Camera Lady winning Wednesday’s feature - Chris Gooden Photo

Jim Pantaleano and trainer Christen Pantaleano teamed for a pair of victories on the 10-race card while Wrenn and trainers Dirk Simpson and Burke also enjoyed doubles.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, first post 1:05 PM.

