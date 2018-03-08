Day At The Track

Camera Lady found yet another way to win

11:00 AM 08 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Camera Lady,Harness racing
Camera Lady finding another way to win
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, March 7, 2018 — Camera Lady found yet another way to win, shooting the Lightning Lane to capture her fifth straight victory in Wednesday’s $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Camera Lady had won on the front and with furious rallies during her streak, but on Wednesday, she stalked Medusa from the pocket and blew by late to score for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. in 1:53.4 over a “good” surface. The first-over Graceful Vision was second, 3/4 lengths back, while Fox Valley Charm also used the Lightning Lane for show.

Ron Burke trains Camera Lady, a 4-year-old daughter of Dragon Again-Ann Van Go who lifted her career bankroll to $153,603, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Wrenn collected a sweep of Wednesday’s co-features when he guided Maewegonow to victory in the $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Trot. Richard Perfido conditions the 4-year-old daughter of Deweycheatumnhowe-Mauresmo, who now boasts lifetime earnings of $241,844, for Thomas Mattingly.

Tony Hall piloted four winners on the 10-race card while trainer Randy Bendis enjoyed a triple.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the program features a pair of carryovers — a $5,022.63 carryover in the Pick 5 (races 6-10) and a $2,881.31 carryover in the day’s first superfecta.

 

Evan Pattak

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Camera Lady found yet another way to win
08-Mar-2018 11:03 AM NZDT
Sicily, Major Uptrend and Soto return
08-Mar-2018 10:03 AM NZDT
Meadowlands offering late clsoers
08-Mar-2018 09:03 AM NZDT
Post Time on Thursday morning
08-Mar-2018 07:03 AM NZDT
Yonkers steaming ahead with Haughton
08-Mar-2018 04:03 AM NZDT
Pocono has postponed Thursday's (3/8) Qualifiers
08-Mar-2018 03:03 AM NZDT
Bob Johnson adds to impressive totals
08-Mar-2018 03:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News