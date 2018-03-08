WASHINGTON, PA, March 7, 2018 — Camera Lady found yet another way to win, shooting the Lightning Lane to capture her fifth straight victory in Wednesday’s $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Camera Lady had won on the front and with furious rallies during her streak, but on Wednesday, she stalked Medusa from the pocket and blew by late to score for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. in 1:53.4 over a “good” surface. The first-over Graceful Vision was second, 3/4 lengths back, while Fox Valley Charm also used the Lightning Lane for show.

Ron Burke trains Camera Lady, a 4-year-old daughter of Dragon Again-Ann Van Go who lifted her career bankroll to $153,603, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Wrenn collected a sweep of Wednesday’s co-features when he guided Maewegonow to victory in the $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Trot. Richard Perfido conditions the 4-year-old daughter of Deweycheatumnhowe-Mauresmo, who now boasts lifetime earnings of $241,844, for Thomas Mattingly.

Tony Hall piloted four winners on the 10-race card while trainer Randy Bendis enjoyed a triple.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the program features a pair of carryovers — a $5,022.63 carryover in the Pick 5 (races 6-10) and a $2,881.31 carryover in the day’s first superfecta.