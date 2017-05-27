Caviart Wonder upsets in Currier & Ives Trot

WASHINGTON, PA, May 26, 2017 -- Caviart Wonder challenged the 1-5 harness racing favorite, Fine Tuned Lady, head on and wore her down to pull off the upset in Friday's $72,000 Currier & Ives Trot at The Meadows. Treviso and Cool Cates took the other divisions in the event for 3-year-old filly trotters. Trainer Noel Daley enjoyed a C&I double with Caviart Wonder and Cool Cates.

The open division of the Currier & Ives is set for June 3 at The Meadows.

Fine Tuned Lady worked out reasonable opening-half fractions of 27.3/57.1, so when Caviart Wonder pursued her first over, it's likely her driver, Jim Pantaleano, was the only observer who thought the bid would succeed.

"She felt very comfortable sitting in," Pantaleano said. "I was very careful going down the backstretch because she made a break there last time she was here. I didn't need to be that careful because she ended up being real handy. I spoke to her when we got in the last turn just to keep her attention, and she was strong all the way through the wire."

Caviart Winder downed Fine Tuned Lady by a length in a stake-fastest 1:55, with Sheez On A Cruze third. Caviart Farms campaigns the daughter of Muscle Massive -Won An Done.

Caviart Wonder

A comfortable first half also was the key to victory for Treviso, who tripped the timer in a leisurely 59.1, Still, Charlie Norris, who trains and drives the daughter of Muscle Massive -Valbonela, for Klis Brothers Stable and Carrie Norris, was taking nothing for granted.

"She trained well after her last race, but you're always worried," he said. "She finished in hand again. That makes it a lot easier."

Treviso scored in 1:55.1, 2-1/2 lengths better than the pocket-sitting Temple Ruins, with Broadway Idole third. Treviso triumphed for the second time in as many races to start her sophomore campaign and pushed her career bankroll to $186,350. Norris indicated Treviso will be pointed to the Hambletonian Oaks, with a pair of Pennsylvania Sires Stake engagements along the way.

Treviso

Cool Cates unleashed a powerful first-over move that gave her the jump on the favorite, Sianna Hanover. She downed that rival by a length in 1:55.3, while My Cherry Pie rallied for show.

"They said she's a little fussy going to the gate, just be careful there and let her do her thing in the post parade," said winning driver Mike Wilder. "Once we got away from the gate, she was completely professional. She was just like driving a car. Her attitude was tremendous."

All Laid Out Stable owns Cool Cates, a daughter of Yankee Glide -Dance To Market.

Cool Cates

It was one of three wins for Wilder on the 13-race card.

Friday's program also featured a pair of Preferred events. In the $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot, Classicality worked hard for the lead but was untouchable thereafter, prevailing in 1:54.4 for Brian Zendt and owner/trainer Lisa Dunn. The 7-year-old Classic Photo -Penn Worthy Lane gelding now boasts $410,682 in lifetime earnings.

Classicality

In the $18,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace, Lincolnjames survived a parked-out 26.2 opening panel and scored in an impressive 1:50.4. Dave Palone piloted the 6-year-old Northwest -Winbak Lucy gelding, who stretched his career bankroll to $219,387, for trainer Ron Burke and owners Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Lincolnjames

After a brief break for the holiday, live racing at The Meadows resumes Tuesday, first post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino