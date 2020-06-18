Day At The Track

Cherry Peep takes feature; Wilder wins 5

12:47 PM 18 Jun 2020 NZST
Cherry Peep, harness racing
Cherry Peep winning Wednesday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, June 17, 2020 -- Cherry Peep quarter-poled to the top and was untouchable from there, scoring an easy harness racing victory in Wednesday's feature at The Meadows, a $10,800 Conditioned Trot.

Mike Wilder swept the front three and finished with five victories, winning a nifty half the 10-race card. Jim Pantaleano piloted three winners.

Although Cherry Peep hadn't raced since March 11, Aaron Merriman confidently sent her to the point from fourth. The 5-year-old daughter of Conway Hall-Jenny On The Block shrugged off the first-over challenge of Tequila Talkin and triumphed in 1:56. Early leader Cantab Lindy was second, 1-1/4 lengths back, while Tequila Talkin saved show.

Andy Rickert trains Cherry Peep, who extended her lifetime bankroll to $175,948, and owns with Corey Hendricks and Nicole Stahl.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday when the 10-race program features a $10,911.35 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

