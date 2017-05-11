Classic Banker converts pocket trip to victory

WASHINGTON, PA, May 10, 2017 -- Classic Banker stalked Count Me In from the pocket, then brushed by him in deep stretch to capture Wednesday's feature harness racing $13,000 trot, at The Meadows.

Count Me In, making only his second start since Sept. 4, 2015, took the field through a snappy 1:25.4 three quarters but was unable to withstand the late surge of Classic Banker. The 7-year-old Classic Photo -Banker's Review gelding nailed Count Me in near the wire to down him by a length in 1:54.4. TSM Photo Bugger rallied from well back for show.

Brian Zendt piloted Classic Banker for owner/trainer Joe Urban.

Tony Hall, Aaron Merriman, Dan Rawlings, Mike Wilder, trainer Andy Rickert and Zendt each enjoyed a double on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the card features four divisions of a $149,852 Pennsylvania Sires Stake for 3-year-old filly trotters. First post is 1:05 PM.

