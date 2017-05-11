Day At The Track

Classic Banker converts pocket trip to victory

01:25 PM 11 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Classic Banker
Classic Banker
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, May 10, 2017 -- Classic Banker stalked Count Me In from the pocket, then brushed by him in deep stretch to capture Wednesday's feature harness racing $13,000 trot, at The Meadows.

Count Me In, making only his second start since Sept. 4, 2015, took the field through a snappy 1:25.4 three quarters but was unable to withstand the late surge of Classic Banker. The 7-year-old Classic Photo-Banker's Review gelding nailed Count Me in near the wire to down him by a length in 1:54.4. TSM Photo Bugger rallied from well back for show.

Brian Zendt piloted Classic Banker for owner/trainer Joe Urban.

Tony Hall, Aaron Merriman, Dan Rawlings, Mike Wilder, trainer Andy Rickert and Zendt each enjoyed a double on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the card features four divisions of a $149,852 Pennsylvania Sires Stake for 3-year-old filly trotters. First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Shahan & Davis team up for three straight wins
11-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
Sailer Eddie, Spilling The Beans win Features
11-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
Classic Banker converts pocket trip to victory
11-May-2017 13:05 PM NZST
Hot Patootie cools off field in feature
11-May-2017 13:05 PM NZST
Breedings available for the 2017 season
11-May-2017 10:05 AM NZST
Grand Circuit is dark this week
11-May-2017 10:05 AM NZST
NY-Bred after care initiative to continue
11-May-2017 07:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News