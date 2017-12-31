Classicality again subdues Wind Of The North

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 30, 2017 -- For the second time in 10 days, Classicality turned back the challenge of Wind Of The North and captured Saturday's $18,000 harness racing winners over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

On Dec. 20, Classicality pocketed Wind Of The North and drew away from him late. Saturday's challenge was more serious, as Wind Of The North pulled even with Classicality into the final turn. But the 7-year-old Classic Photo -Penn Worthy Lane gelding reasserted in the lane for Brian Zendt and downed Wind Of The North by 2-1/2 lengths in 1:55 over a "good" surface. Lady's Dude finished third.

Lisa Dunn owns and trains Classicality, who now boasts $538,492 in career earnings.

Speaking of the broodmare Penn Worthy Lane, it was a banner day for her, as another of her sons, Trustworthy Kid, took the card's subfeature, a $13,000 conditioned trot, for Zendt and Dunn. Zendt finished the 13-race program with three victories.

Following a New Year's Day break, The Meadows kicks off its 2018 live schedule Tuesday, first post 1:05 PM.

