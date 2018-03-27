Classicality celebrates return

WASHINGTON, PA, March 26, 2018 -- Classicality celebrated his return to The Meadows with an easy harness racing victory -- his fourth straight at his home track -- in Monday's $18,000 Preferred Handicap Trot.

Classicality turned in subpar efforts in his last two starts at Northfield Park, finishing fifth and seventh with a break. Back in familiar surroundings, he zipped to the lead for Brian Zendt and never had an anxious moment, defeating the ground-saving Charles VII by 4-1/4 lengths in 1:54.3. Call For Justice rallied for show.

Lisa Dunn owns and trains Classicality, an 8-year-old Classic Photo-Penn Worthy Lane gelding who now boasts $557,192 in career earnings.

Aaron Merriman, Mike Wilder and trainer Bill Rhoades each collected a pair of wins on the 11-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino