Classicality dominates again in trot

WASHINGTON, PA, June 1, 2017 -- Classicality dominated The Meadows' elite trotters for the second straight week when he roared to the front and scored in 1:52.4, matching his career best, in Thursday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap.

Classicality was parked for most of the opening half, but he easily repelled the first-over challenge of Boy Meets Girl K and drew off late for Brian Zendt, defeating Tricky Nick by 2-1/4 lengths. Boy Meets Girl K, a 26-1 long shot, was a game third.

Lisa Dunn owns and trains Classicality, a 7-year-old Classic Photo -Penn Worthy Lane gelding who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $420,682.

Aaron Merriman piloted three winners on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumed Saturday, when the program features the $118,424 Currier & Ives Trot for 3-year-old colts and geldings. First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino